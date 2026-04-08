AEW Dynamite Results – April 8, 2026

The road to AEW Dynasty begins wrapping up tonight in “The Great White North.”

AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, featuring a big trios main event, a TBS title tilt, as well as live appearances by Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and others.

Will Ospreay Has Back-Up For Fight With The Death Riders

As the theme song and opening video intro wraps up, Excalibur begins welcoming us to the show, when we immediately cut to the back and see Will Ospreay brawling with Jon Moxley. Marina Shafir runs up and chokes Ospreay from behind, and the rest of The Death Riders begin beating him down.

In the chaos, some cars pull up and out pops Alex Windsor, Callum Newman and United Empire’s Francesco Akira and Henare from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They stand beside Ospreay, who stands across from all of The Death Riders. They all stare each other down and then collide.

The wild brawl spills all over the place in the parking garage, before spilling into the arena in various areas backstage. Things eventually find their way inside the arena and in the ring, where the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion ever, Newman, gets some shine spots. All of the others guy do as well.

Mox begins choking out Ospreay, but Ospreay flips over and out of the hold just as Newman leaps off the top-rope with a double stomp to Mox. Ospreay looks for a Tiger Driver, but Mox bails out of the ring. The Death Riders remain out of the ring as Ospreay introduces his crew. He says it’ll be United Empire vs. Death Riders in tonight’s main event.

Darby Allin, Jack Perry & Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita & Mark Davis

After a message backstage from Don Callis regarding Kyle Fletcher being forced to vacate the TNT Championship and people wanting to see Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita, we shift gears and head back inside the arena for our first match of the evening.

El Idolo and Allin kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Andrade leaves the ring and walks up the rampway. Takeshita is in. Davis and Takeshita are double teamed. Allin grabs a mic and asks Andrade where he is going and calls Andrade Don Callis’s little b*tch.

Takeshita German Suplexes Allin from behind. Andrade makes his way back to ringside. Callis follows. Takeshita tosses Allin back in the ring. Takeshita stomps on the mid-section of Allin. Perry is tagged in! He sends Takeshita and Davis to the floor and then lands on both men with a big moonsault off the top rope.

Perry comes off the top, but it nailed by Takeshita. Andrade is tagged in. Andrade and Perry is on the outside. Andrade drops Perry and then takes a selfie with a female fan at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show return, we see Perry and Davis are in the ring. Davis misses with a senton on Perry. Bandido is tagged in, as he takes out Takeshita and Davis in the ring. Bandido is dropped with a blue thunder bomb on Bandido. He covers the ROH champ for only a two count. Davis is in.

Davis and Bandido runs the ropes. Bandido rolls up Davis for only a two count. Perry comes in and sends Takeshita to the floor. Allin leaps through the ropes, taking out Andrade. Davis drops Allin on the floor. Davis and Takeshita pick up Darby.

He throws him over the timekeepers table. Perry fights Takeshita and Davis, but its too much. Davis drops Perry with a big lariat. Davis piledrives Perry in the center of the ring. Andrade comes in and picks up Perry and drops him with a DM for the victory.

Winners: Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita & Mark Davis

Big Brawl With Don Callis Family, The Young Bucks & The Rascalz

Once the match wraps up, the chaos continues and quickly intensifies. We see Perry being triple teamed by the Don Callis Family members. Allin crawls in the ring. He shoves Andrade. Andrade then low-blows Allin. Davis hold Perry, as he is gauged in the eyes.

On that note, the music of The Young Bucks hits, as they run down to the make the save. Lance Archer comes in, but is super-kicked. The Bucks send Hechicero the the outside and hit a BTE Trigger on Davis. Okada comes out to distract the Bucks.

Takeshita then hits the Bucks from behind. Okada and Takeshita then stand face to face. Okada and Takeshita exchange blows. Hechicero and Archer try to separate Takeshita and Okada. The Rascalz then come in to take out Okada, Takeshita and Archer. The Bucks and The Rascalz stand tall to end the wild scene.

Backstage With Dr. Michael Sampson

From there, we head backstage where AEW broadcast team member Lexy Nair is with AEW doctor Michael Sampson. She asks for an update on Kenny Omega’s health situation after recent comments made by MJF. Sampson says that Omega is cleared and in the best shape of his life. Sampson says MJF is trying to get in the head of Omega.

TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Now we head back down to ringside, where it’s time for advertised championship action in our second match of the evening. This will be for the TBS Championship, with reigning title-holder Willow Nightingale defending against the returning Queen Aminata.

Following the respective ring entrances of the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get this high stakes women’s title tilt officially off-and-running. Aminata refuses a handshake, instead opting to kick Willow. She then tries to pin her, but only gets a two count.

Aminata is sent to the floor, as Aminata goes to the outside. Both women exchange blows. Hikura Shida is shown looking on from the stands. Willow sends Aminata into the guardrail. Willow rolls Aminata back in the ring. Willow hits standing lariats on Aminata and then covers her for only a two count.

Aminata sends Willow down and then runs the ropes, connecting with a big running kick. Aminata covers Willow for only a two count. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this championship contest continues.

Aminata has Willow laid out as we return. She scores a two off a roll-up to follow. Willow fights back with a gut buster. She hits a corner charge, a snap-mare, and a Missile Dropkick. Willow with the Death Valley Driver for another two.

Willow has Aminata lined up, but the Queen escapes to the floor. It’s short lived, however, as Willow with the cannonball taking out the Queen. Champion returns challenger to the ring, and Willow heads to the top. The moonsault comes up empty, and Aminata starches Willow with an elbow strike.

Aminata heads to the top and she hits the Coup De Grace, but again Willow kicks out at two. Both ladies are on their feet, as they trade forearms. Willow implores Aminata to hit her, so she does. Willow gives as good as she gets, though. Aminata calls her stupid, and she headbutts her.

We see a big clothesline from Willow. A backslide from Nightingale earns her a two-count. Her Powerbomb is countered into an Air Raid Crash from Aminata. Aminata shrieks in frustration and looks for the running boot, but Nightingale avoids it and lays her out with a pounce. She hits the Babe with the Power Bomb for the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

A Look At MJF vs. Kenny Omega At AEW Dynasty

After Nightingale and Hikaru Shida trade stares in the brief post-match scene, we are sent into a video package looking at the AEW World Championship showdown between MJF and Kenny Omega in the main event of this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. This part focuses on the MJF side of things.

Chris Jericho Addresses Return & Ricochet Makes ‘The List’

Now it’s time for the man who shocked the pro wrestling world with his surprise return to kick off last week’s show. Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho thanks the crowd, and then says he is going to sign his new AEW contract just 100 miles from where he had his first match.

Jericho says he was excited to help build the company that he helped start, and it was a big risk that paid off. Jericho says it doesn’t matter where he is on the card or if he is even on the card at all, because all he cares about is building AEW since he loves pro wrestling.

Before he can sign his new contract, The Demand interrupt and head to the ring. Ricochet insults Canada and says he hates it, and then tells Jericho they come in peace. Ricochet tells Jericho to not sign the contract and to not come back, and then says they both know there is a difference between singing shape and ring shape.

Ricochet says Jericho is one of the greatest AEW World Champions without a doubt, but he is the man now. Ricochet says attendance is up, ratings are up, and he was the inaugural AEW National Champion. Ricochet says he respects Jericho and then says nobody wants Jericho back.

Ricochet tells Jericho to get out of the ring, get back on his cruise ship, and never come back to AEW before he gets himself hurt. Jericho says Ricochet really is bald and says he doesn’t care what he thinks. Jericho signs his contract, and then says he has a clause in it.

The clause says he can choose an available opponent for a match at Dynasty this Sunday. Jericho lists off potential guys he can choose, and then asks Ricochet if he knows what happens when he doesn’t have an opponent and needs one. Jericho tells Ricochet he just made The List and tells him that he will see him at Dynasty.

Don Callis Deals With Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita Issue

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by with Don Callis and members of The Don Callis Family. Callis says Andrade El Idolo is going to put Darby Allin in the dirt at Dynasty and earn a World title shot for the Family. Callis then says Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will take on The Young Bucks at Dynasty.

Takeshita doesn’t want to, but Callis calms him down. Takeshita says he wants Okada’s belt, and then Callis says if they can work it out and take care of the Bucks, they can fight at AEW Double or Nothing. He tells them to shake hands, and they do, but then shove each other.

No. 1 Spot In Casino Gauntlet For TNT Title At AEW Dynasty

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mascara Dorada

Now it’s time to find out who will be the first entrant in the Casino Gauntlet for the vacant TNT Championship at this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view, as Tommaso Ciampa goes one-on-one against Mascara Dorado, with the winner entering the gauntlet first this weekend.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ciampa takes Dorada down, but Dorada comes back and they exchange holds and take downs. They exchange roll-ups, and Dorada goes for the LeBell Lock. Ciampa escapes to the floor, but comes back in with a kick to the midsection.

Dorada delivers kicks of his own, but Ciampa kicks him in the face. Ciampa runs the ropes, but Dorada dodges and drops Ciampa with an arm-drag. Dorada connects with a thrust kick that sends Ciampa to the floor. Dorada comes over the top, but Ciampa gets back into the ring.

Ciampa comes back with a knee strike and goes for the running knee, but Dorada dodges and delivers a quick strike. Dorada delivers a back elbow and follows with a hurricanrana before dropping Ciampa with a tornillo over the top as the show heads to a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the two exchanging chops. Dorada takes Ciampa down and sends him to the floor. Dorada connects with a kick to the face and drops him with a moonsault press from the top. Dorada gets Ciampa back into the ring and connects with a 450 splash for a two count.

Ciampa comes back and goes after Dorada’s mask, but Dorada gets free and delivers a leg lariat. Dorada goes for a handspring, but Ciampa counters with a low dropkick and follows with Project Ciampa for a two count. Ciampa takes Dorada up top, but Dorada gets free and delivers a kick.

Dorada follows with another kick and drops Ciampa with a neck-breaker for a two count. Dorada comes off the top, but Ciampa gets his boots up. Ciampa drops his knee pad, but Dorada counters with a roundhouse kick. Ciampa comes back and delivers the running knee strike for the pin fall.

Winner and entering TNT Title Casino Gauntlet No. 1: Tommmaso Ciampa

Backstage With The Dogs

Backstage, we see The Dogs. They are beating down Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. They call out Kevin Knight and Mistico and say The Conglomeration have no one left. Gabe Kidd says they are not worried about them anymore, and then David Finlay says they are coming for Trios gold this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Backstage With Thekla

Backstage, Lexy interviews the AEW Women’s World Champion, Thekla. Thekla says she is tired of hearing that Jamie Hayter was a former World Champion, and then says the kingdom has changed since Hayter was the champion. Thekla says Hayter will never touch the title again and she is done playing games.

FTR, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta Beat Down Cope & Cage

Inside the arena, Cage and Cope make their way to the ring. Cope says jealousy is what started all of this with FTR, and they thought they were too big to be a part of his world. Cope says he isn’t going to shrink himself to fit into their world.

He then says the C&C dynasty is going to take their rightful place as the AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynasty. Cage says FTR have pissed off the entire country of Canada, and then says, as everyone’s favorite father figure, he banged both of their mothers.

He says he will do the same to Stokely’s mother, but he will do it at one half of the tag champions. FTR and Stokely come to the stage, and then Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attack Cage and Cope from behind. FTR join in on the beat down.

In the end, Cope is left lying on the outside after a chair shot. FTR pick Cage up in the ring and Stokely drops him with a spear. Dax Harwood puts Cage’s arm in a chair, and Cash Wheeler comes off the ropes and stomps on it. That’s how this segment wraps up.

Backstage With Darby Allin

Backstage, we see a fired up Darby Allin. He says everyone thinks that Darby doesn’t care that he doesn’t want to be World Champion. But it’s a façade. He is scared. He’s afraid he can’t win the big one and be the face of the company.

He tells Andrade El Idolo that he doesn’t think he knows what he is getting himself into. It doesn’t matter who walks out champion at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, whether it’s MJF or Kenny Omega, Allin says he needs this. He needs this more than anyone else does.

Eight-Man Tag-Team Chaos In Canada

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & PAC) vs. United Empire (Jon Moxley, Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & Henare)

It’s main event (match) time!

Things in this one get started in a hurry, as we see the United Empire team attack the Death Riders team as they were making their entrance. This leads to everyone brawling all over the place the same way the show started earlier this evening.

Eventually, they all make their way over the barricade and to ringside. Castagnoli delivers a gut-buster to Akira as Moxley chops Newman. Windsor goes after Shafir, and Akira comes back and hits Castagnoli with a ladder. Henare grabs the other side of the ladder.

With that in mind, they hit other Riders as they walk down the ramp. After that, the ladder gets set up in the ring, and Akira leaps off to take out the Riders for a big crowd reaction. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see that the United Empire are still in control. Ospreay sets up a table and Newman drags the steps over. Henare goes after Castagnoli, and then Ospreay and Newman get Moxley on the steps. Castagnoli comes back to make the save. Castagnoli throws Newman into the barricade.

He delivers a back-breaker to Ospreay. Castagnolo slams Henare into the barricade and gets Akira into the ring. PAC chokes Akira as Castagnoli and Garcia get into the ring. Castagnoli and Garcia double-team Akira as Moxley chokes Henare on the outside. Castagnoli, Garcia, and PAC triple-team Newman in the ring as Moxley goes after Ospreay.

Moxley bites Ospreay’s ear as Garcia stands on his back, and then Garcia chokes him with his jacket. The Riders quadruple-team Henare in the ring, but Henare comes back with shots to them and drops Garcia and PAC with a double clothesline. Henare takes Garcia to the floor, but Castagnolo makes the save and catches Henare on a cross-body.

Castagnoli carries Henare around the ring and slams him through a table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is in control of Ospreay in the ring after a piledriver. A table is propped in the corner and Moxley tries to slam Ospreay through it. Ospreay counters with elbow strikes.

Henare delivers a knee strike to Moxley. The match breaks down and Garcia eventually locks Ospreay in the Dragon-tamer. Moxley stomps Ospreay and Garcia goes for the cover, but it’s broken up at two. Garcia gets sent to the floor, and then Akira delivers shots to Moxley. Moxley shoves him down a few times.

Mox then drops him with a clothesline. Newman comes back in and exchanges shots with Moxley. Newman and Ospreay deliver thrust kicks to Moxley and Garcia, and then connect with Os-Cutters for two counts. Ospreay tries to slam Moxley through the table, but Castagnoli cuts him off and swings him around.

Henare slams PAC down and kicks Castagnoli in the chest. Akira goes over the top, but Castagnoli catches him. Henare makes the save and spears Castagnoli from the steps and through a table. Akira powerbombs Garcia onto another tabke, and then Newman stomps PAC through another.

Akira connects wth a splash onto Garcia, leaving Ospreay and Moxley in the ring. Ospreay comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with three Paradigm Shifts. Newman drops Moxley with a clothesline and Ospreay delivers a Hidden Blade through the table for the win. Ospreay goes after Mox again, but Castagnoli makes the save.

Winners: United Empire

MJF & Kenny Omega Final Face-Off Before AEW Dynasty

It’s main event (segment) time!

In similar fashion to the video package that aired earlier to promote the MJF vs. Kenny Omega showdown for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, which focused on MJF’s journey, another video airs now looking at that of Kenny Omega’s road to the highly-anticipated title-tilt.

When the video wraps up, we return live inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s theme hits to bring “The Cleaner” down to the ring for our final segment of this week’s show. Omega addresses the Edmonton crowd, beginning by saying that this is a very nostalgic moment for him, as he hasn’t been here in 15 years.

He says if it wasn’t for Speedball Mike Bailey, he would have taken MJF out for good. He was trying to figure out what pissed him off. The Kota Ibushi thing? No, not really. The diverticulitis thing? Well, commentary brings it up every week, and he manages it and he fights through it.

As one famous person once said, “Cry Me a River”. So, what pissed him off? The God of Professional Wrestling thing? That is not what he has said about him, each and every one of you have adorned me with that, and I accept that and I wear it. AEW used to be a place for different things and different wrestling, but it has changed.

The thing about MJF is his big mouth. Everyone used to talk shit, but just know that everything you can do, I can do better. But what you can’t do, I always do, which is recreate wrestling in my image. That is what the God of Professional Wresting does. So, Kenny thought maybe MJF was the one who should be pissed off.

Because all he does is talk and pull the rug out from under people. He could never do what Kenny did in Japan, he couldn’t tell that story that he could, and he can’t illicit the same emotion that he does. Kenny felt that it was all on him to save the company, to make it a place that the best wrestle. But he was wrong.

This isn’t his responsibility alone, this isn’t his legacy. This is OUR legacy. No matter where we are, what you deserve is a man who wears the World Title with pride. A man who goes down in the annals of time as one of the best. He isn’t the same Kenny Omega, but he values the work, and it’s about working harder.

It’s about keeping my legacy. His strength is in those promises that he can keep, and in Vancouver, he will take the title from MJF, and he will begin to right the wrongs that you committed. So, it will come to pass, it will be your last offense, and this version of Kenny Omega can absolutely promise.

Before he can say much else, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme music. Out comes the AEW World Champion and Omega’s opponent at this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. He begins, as usual, “Cut my Music, Cut my music!” He says, you know, Kenny, I was listening to you back there.

He says and you were talking like, in 2026, you are better in this ring, like you are going to beat me in this ring. But it makes sense, you should talk yourself up, and these morons should talk you up. Because keep down, you are scarred shit less, as you should be.

Because everyone is wondering if this will be last shot at the AEW World Title. But you are wrong, this will be the last title match for Kenny. Do you remember the last time we faced off, and I beat you like a drum? Well, you made the excuse that you were at 75%, but you say you are the best that you have ever felt.

What will be your excuse when I beat you this Sunday? What MJF loves more than anything is that, when you come down to this ring, that you bring the best version of yourself to this ring, and you will learn what everyone else has learned. And that is, you are not on the level of the Devil.

This Sunday, in front of your comrades and in front of everyone watching, they will see you fall the Devil will take his throne. And do you know why, bud? Because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I am better than you, and you know it.

Omega thinks that, if MJF is the man that he says that he is, that he would be able to shake the hand of his challenger. So, in front of all these fine folks in Canada, how about we let bygones be bygones? He asks for a handshake. MJF throws down his mic and contemplates this, but he starts to walk away.

MJF looks to do a quick-turn for a cheap sucker-punch, but Omega was prepared and catches him with a V-Trigger. Omega gets back on the microphone and says he is so unpredictable. He removes the ring from MJF’s hand.

He says he knew Max would do this, because he studied him. He says his catchphrase to wrap things up. That’s how this week’s show wraps up, as we go off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!