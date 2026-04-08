Tony Khan Addresses Chris Jericho’s Decision To Stay With AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on The Coach & Bro to discuss various topics, including how close Chris Jericho was to joining WWE.

Khan said, “Well, I’ve always wanted Chris to be part of AEW from the very beginning. And I’m very glad Chris is a part of AEW going forward. He always will be. And I can’t say with any certainty—I do know Chris had a choice, and he wanted to be in AEW. He would be the best person to ask.”

On Jericho’s AEW return:

“But I know that I’ve been in communication with Chris. He definitely told me he wanted to be at AEW, and very specifically, he told me he wanted to be in Winnipeg on that date. We’ve had that circled for a long time going back to last year. And it was a choice that Chris made, that he’d rather be in AEW than wrestling anywhere else. I think that’s awesome. I can’t say for sure, Coach, where his mind was and what he was thinking. But I know that he definitely always has been consistent that he loves AEW and that he wants to be here. I’m glad that he chose to be here in AEW. That’s a choice that he made, because he was a free agent.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)