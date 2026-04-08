Tony Khan Explains EVP Roles Of Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on The Coach & Bro to discuss various topics, including the placement of talent in EVP positions.

Khan said, “We’ve got wrestlers who have been with us from the very beginning, and we’ve got staff that have been with us from the very beginning. And some people who represent both, the wrestling side and the office side. Those are all great people. You know, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been Executive Vice Presidents here from day one. We were really excited to announce their launch, and without the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match in the Tokyo Dome in 2018, I’m not sure I would have believed the economy and the possibilities were there. But when I saw how much Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were able to grow the international business with — really, in some ways, I thought one hand tied behind their back, and have so much interest in audience for what they were doing in 2018 in New Japan Pro Wrestling… having those guys involved. You mentioned Kenny Omega & Young Bucks as EVPs, Chris Jericho here from the very beginning, they’re all instrumental in the creation of AEW. I wouldn’t be here without those guys, and they’re important to us today.”

On what those stars do in their EVP positions:

“It’s different in those cases. In Kenny and the Young Bucks case, they’ve had those [EVP] titles from the very beginning and they’ve been very involved in different aspects of the company. Creating some of our pay-per-view events from the very beginning, we’ve worked together to really put the Elite in All Elite Wrestling. And a lot the ideas we had from the very beginning to launch this company came off the back of the work the guys had done before AEW started. So they’re very involved today in different aspects. Kenny Omega has been involved in different digital projects for us and the wrestling side. And the Young Bucks to this day are a huge part of the wrestling show.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)