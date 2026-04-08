Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This episode will serve as the go-home show for AEW Dynamite.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a trios match, Bandido, Darby Allin, and AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will face the Don Callis Family, consisting of Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita. Brody King was originally scheduled to compete alongside Allin and Perry, but due to a personal reason, he has been pulled from this week’s show. Bandido has been announced as his replacement.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Queen Aminata. Chris Jericho will address his return to the ring, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will also have a segment where he will speak.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.