Will Ospreay Hopes To Compete In NJPW G1 Climax Again

Top AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with Tokyo Sports about various topics, including his hope to arrange time off from AEW to compete in NJPW’s G1 Climax someday.

Ospreay said, “Honestly, it’s hard to ask Tony [Khan] for about six weeks off. But I’ve talked about it with my [fiancee], and I’d like to compete in the G1 Climax again someday. I’ve never won it, so I want to challenge myself. Also, the revived fourth-generation IWGP Heavyweight Championship has been held by Tanahashi, Okada, AJ [Styles], and Kenny [Omega], all of whom I admired. So I have a desire to win that title as well.”