AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/2/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 373,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 21.64% from the previous week’s viewership of 476,000 and a drop of 12.50% from the previous week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the lowest since the March 14 episode, which also posted a 0.07 rating. Moreover, the total audience was the smallest since the March 7 episode, which had 370,000 viewers. It’s noteworthy that the show competed against TNA iMPACT on AMC during its final hour.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.065 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 405,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, it had a rating of 0.111 and 376,000 viewers during the same time period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Místico, JetSpeed’s AEW World Trios Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, and The Conglomeration (composed of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong) battling The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) and The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) in an 8-Man Tornado Tag Team Match.