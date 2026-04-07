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Current Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Dynasty 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynasty 2026
AEW Dynasty 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV) on Sunday, April 12, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Current betting odds have been released for six key matches, which include the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW Continental Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, and two noteworthy singles matches.

According to the odds, MJF is favored to retain his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, while Thekla is expected to successfully defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hater. In the match for the AEW Continental Championship, Will Ospreay is predicted to dethrone Jon Moxley and become the new champion. Additionally, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are favored to defeat FTR and become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In the singles matches, Marina Shafir is favored to win against Alex Windsor, and Darby Allin is expected to defeat Andrade El Idolo.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) -300 vs. “The Bes Bout Machine” Kenny Omega +200

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -700 vs. The Brawling Birds’ Jamie Hayter +400

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) (c) +400 vs. Cope & Cage (“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) -700

AEW Continental Championship Match
The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) +170 vs. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -250

Singles Match
Darby Allin -140 vs. Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idoo +100

Singles Match
The Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir -280 vs. The Brawling Birds’ Alex Windsor +185

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