Major Update On Chris Jericho’s Future After AEW Return

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho made a surprise return to AEW during this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which took place in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. His appearance was kept under wraps before the broadcast, following months of speculation about a possible move to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho is expected to stay with AEW for the long term, and his potential return to WWE is currently “dead.” Meltzer also mentioned that WWE’s interest in Jericho was mainly for a retirement tour and farewell appearance. At one point, WWE reportedly planned for 2026 to revolve around retirements, including those of AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and Jericho was considered to be part of that plan.

There were brief on-screen teases involving Adam Pearce and CM Punk that hinted at a Jericho return, but no follow-up occurred. Although Jericho was linked to both companies as recently as last week, a WWE source informed the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jericho would not be joining WWE anytime soon, and possibly never.

Jericho’s return to AEW was communicated to Warner Bros. Discovery shortly before Dynamite went live. He arrived just minutes before the show started. While there were some online discussions leading up to the event, they did not significantly impact ticket sales. Jericho’s contract reportedly expired at the end of 2025, but AEW President Tony Khan extended it to account for the time Jericho missed for various reasons.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding Jericho’s next storyline direction. Details about his role following his return remain unclear, with no confirmed matches or segments beyond his appearance.