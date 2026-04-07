MJF Names His Top 5 Wrestlers Of All Time

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on the Late Night Grin Podcast with Joe Hulbert to discuss various topics, including his top five wrestlers of all time.

MJF said, “I hate his ******* guts. And he’s a ******* piece of *******. But CM Punk…. Now I can genuinely say I look back on that and I think I’m way more of a complete package now than I was then (when he feuded with Punk). It just comes with maturity. But God, this is so hard. Steve Austin’s going to be my number two. My number three is going to be Rock. My number four is going to be (Roddy) Piper. See, it’s so hard because there’s so many incredible like work rate guys, but at the end of the day, did they move my d**k as much as (talkers) Like, no. You know what I mean? Like, yeah, I love to study them. Um, I guess my one work rate guy, even though he also was an incredible specimen and charisma machine, would be Shawn. So those are my five I think, which pains me because Eddie Guerrero is like right there, but you’re telling me five and if it was six I’d pick Eddie.”

On how he learned to get over from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin:

“If you want to understand what getting over is, that’s the guy. Because the machine was not behind him and he gave them no ******* choice. When I was sprung in to AEW, I wasn’t a Young Bucks guy. I wasn’t a Kenny (Omega) guy. the only guy that was talking on my behalf was Cody (Rhodes) and even then he was like I don’t know if this guy’s gonna be everybody’s cup of tea, you know what I mean? And uh I remember when Bret Hart was introducing the now triple B and AEW World Championship. I understood that it was sink or swim. I understood that I had the mic in my hand. It’s Double or Nothing. It’s the first ever pay-per-view. And this was my Austin 3:16 moment. Either I’m going to make it impossible for you to make me the Ring Master or I’m going to allow you to make me the Ring Master and like the yucky yuck Don Rickles Jewish Jabroni character that ******* you know, has to wrestle, with love and respect, Joey Janela at the time. You know what I mean? Like Joey Janela was beating me up, you know? So it it’s Yeah….I think I’ve said this before. People are always like “Shawn or Bret”. First of all, that’s a ******* joke. It’s Shawn. But the thing is, it’s, with love and respect to Shawn Michaels. It’s neither of them. It’s Stone Cold. Stone Cold was a guy who understood how to make a crowd react exactly how he wanted them to react. No matter what the circumstances were, didn’t matter how much of an uphill battle he was fighting, he got the job done. And he also was a winner. So, that’s a winning combination.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)