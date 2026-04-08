Backstage Update On Max Caster’s AEW Status Amid TV Absence

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about Max Caster. The fan was curious whether Caster was injured or in trouble with AEW, as he hasn’t appeared on the programming since competing in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal at the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash.

Previously, Caster had been forced to team up with his former Acclaimed partner, Anthony Bowens. However, that storyline seemed to lose momentum after they lost the $200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match at the AEW Gear Saturday Tailgate Brawl.

According to Sapp, Caster is neither hurt nor in the AEW doghouse. He also mentioned that the reluctant reunion of The Acclaimed has not gained traction on AEW TV. Nevertheless, Caster’s gimmick—the Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge—has received great reactions from fans, even though he has struggled with a losing streak during that series, going winless.

Despite his recent absence from AEW TV, Caster has remained active on the independent circuit. He recently faced Bowens at the WrestlePro X 10 Year Anniversary show, where Bowens emerged victorious. The Acclaimed also reunited at the House of Glory Big Event SuperClash last month, defeating The Mane Event. Thus, although Caster has not been on TV lately, he doesn’t seem to be taking any time off, as Sapp notes.

Meanwhile, Bowens last competed in AEW on April 1, where he lost an AEW Continental Title Eliminator match to reigning champion Jon Moxley.