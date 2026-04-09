Thunder Rosa Reveals Details On AEW-CMLL Partnership Plans

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the duration of her dual AEW/CMLL deal in progress.

Rosa said, “Well, I heard about this news that was possibly gonna happen, like less than two weeks ago, and we had some talks with Mike, who is the person in charge of all the AEW talent. But this is something that we’ve been trying to work on for about a year to do something more stable in CMLL, so I could go more often. But it didn’t pan out after my injury so we started talking again, I guess, about two weeks ago, and once they told me it was gonna be official was like five days or so (ago).”

On how long she’s wanted to be a part of CMLL:

“Like two days before I went to Mexico City, and I mean, it is a huge deal for me because this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for, jeez, since I started wrestling. I wanted to be a part of CMLL since it’s one of the oldest companies in Mexico, and also is one of the most rigorous companies that you will work as a professional wrestler, even in Mexico.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)