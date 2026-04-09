AEW Announces “Collision: Fairway To Hell” Special Event

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that a special event titled “Collision: Fairway To Hell” will take place on Saturday, May 9, at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Early access to premium seating starts today, while tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 13. Fans can sign up to become AEW Insiders for presale access and more details at AEWTix.com.

AEW filed a trademark for “Fairway to Hell” in June 2024. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan mentioned last August that he had an idea for a charity golf tournament using this name. The Miami Herald highlighted that the SoFi Center is a high-tech indoor golf venue, and AEW will be inviting golfers and golfing influencers to be part of the event.