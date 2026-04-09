Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV), which is set to take place this month.

In a highly anticipated singles match, Chris Jericho will face Ricochet from The Demand. Additionally, the Don Callis Family, featuring NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will go up against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a tag team match.

Also confirmed for the event is AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of the Death Riders, who will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. The AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Jamie Hayter of The Brawling Birds. Furthermore, Alex Windsor from The Brawling Birds will take on “The Problem” Marina Shafir from the Death Riders in a singles match on the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show.

In another singles match, Darby Allin will face Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family, and AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.

Lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, comprising Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against Cage & Cope, featuring Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

AEW Dynasty 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The event will be available for live streaming on PPV, HBO Max at a discounted price, DAZN, and other platforms.