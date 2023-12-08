Kyle O’Reilly Provides Update On When He Might Be Able To Wrestle Again For AEW

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Kyle O’Reilly has been out of in-ring action for close to 18 months following his neck fusion surgery in 2022, but after undergoing surgery, he encountered a number of problems that has delayed his return to the company.

O’Reilly recently teased that he might be able to wrestle again for AEW when the company returns to Canada for their 2024 tour.

It was announced a little while back that All Elite Wrestling will head back to the Great White North for 8 shows next year.

