Kyle O’Reilly Teases Possible Return Ahead Of AEW Dynasty

Kyle O’Reilly may be on the verge of returning to AEW sooner than expected, as the veteran star recently hinted at a comeback during WrestleMania weekend.

Speaking on VANCOLOUR ahead of AEW Dynasty, O’Reilly suggested he is targeting a return at the upcoming pay-per-view, which will take place in his home region.

“I really wanna be ready in time for the Vancouver pay-per-view, which is Dynasty, coming up this weekend from Rogers Arena. So wink, wink, nudge, nudge. Maybe I’ll be back in time for that,” O’Reilly said.

A return in Vancouver would be especially meaningful for O’Reilly, who is originally from Delta, British Columbia. His last match came at AEW Full Gear 2025, where he faced Jon Moxley in a brutal No Holds Barred contest.

Shortly after that appearance, O’Reilly confirmed during a backstage segment on a December 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite that he was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck. The injury has kept him out of action for several months.

The timing of the setback was particularly unfortunate, as O’Reilly had been gaining momentum in AEW leading into Full Gear.

AEW Dynasty is scheduled for Sunday, April 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and all eyes will be on whether O’Reilly makes his return in front of a hometown crowd.