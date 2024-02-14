LA Knight Comments On Qualifying For The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW saw “The Mega Star” LA Knight defeat Ivar of the Viking Raiders in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match to move on to Elimination Chamber: Perth for a chance to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins for his championship at WrestleMania.

Knight took part in a backstage interview shortly following the show to talk about a number of topics including his win this past Monday night on RAW and how everyone should save their congratulations for when he wins the Men’s Chamber Match and dethrones Rollins on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Knight said, “Let me talk to ya.” “There’ve been a little bit too many congratulations coming my way the last few months. Let’s be honest, everybody’s been talking about, ‘You know what, LA Knight, he’s come out of nothing, and all of a sudden, he’s this big star. Some would say a megastar.’ They’d be right. Yeah. Here’s the thing. What do I really have to hang my hat on yet at this point? What do I have to just sink my teeth into yet? I’d say you’ve got a big fat goose egg. Did I win the Slim Jim Battle Royal? Yeah. Have I become pretty much the biggest star running today? Maybe some would argue there’s a couple others up there with me, rubbing elbows. But let’s just go ahead and call it what it is.”

“You’re talking about a man who came from feeble expectations and making it all the way to the top of the damn industry. People want to give me congratulations for that. Nah nah. Save the congratulations. Give me the congratulations when I walk out of Elimination Chamber the number one contender for that World Heavyweight Championship, and then congratulate me two times when I get to WrestleMania and I take it off of Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)