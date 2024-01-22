LA Knight Issues A Warning To Logan Paul If They Cross Paths Again In WWE

WWE star LA Knight recently spoke with Sunrise in Australia on a number of topics including what will go down between himself and reigning United States Champion Logan Paul if they were to cross paths again down the line.

Knight said, “Logan Paul has been doing this for what, about three minutes.” “I’ve been doing it for about 20 years. I walked out there and basically laid the law down as far as what’s going to go down if it was ever going to be me and Logan Paul in the ring. It already happened.”

“It was Money in the Bank, and he got a little taste of it. If he happens to walk in my path again, he might get a little more. I respect the fact that he’s done a lot with what he’s been given in the business, but he’s been given a lot, and that is the key.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)