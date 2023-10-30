LA Knight On What He’s Doing Differently Now From What He Did A Few Years Ago

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on YoJoshMartinez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Knight talked about his big WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

What he’s doing differently now from what he did a few years ago:

“I’m doing nothing different. Literally, just be in the same trash talking and wanna fight kinda like no nonsense, no B.S. guy. I say no nonsense and people are gonna point out well, you know, you do kinda say little bits of funny things and stuff like that. Sure I do, but I always get back to the point. I don’t dwell in the comedy. You know what I mean? I feel like a lot of guys have gotten lost in that in this business over the last 5, 7, maybe even 10 years where it’s all become kind of silly fun and games. For me it’s like, I’m not trying to be fun and games. I might splash in a little bit of humor here and there, but then I’m going to turn the corner and be deadly serious because for me, I want to be at the top of the industry. I don’t want to be a guy who’s just hanging out here and for that, you’ve got to be serious about the whole thing. So for me, I’m looking for that WWE Championship which is what we’re headed to very soon, and in order to do that, you just can’t be a silly, goofy guy. So I don’t think I’ve done anything different other than just kind of kept my nose to the grindstone, keep moving forward, keep staying about my business, and it is what it is.”

His mindset going into Crown Jewel to face Roman Reigns:

“The mindset is just living up to everything that I have purported to be. The mindset is living up to everything that I have led the world to believe that I am for good or for worse. So for me, going into Saudi Arabia whether I come out with that title or not, taking a piece of Roman Reigns with me in the sense that people are going to remember this. It’s going to change things. It’s going to be clear that this revolution or movement or whatever you want to call it is not a, I think we’re beyond the question of whether this is a flash in the pan or not. I think a flash in the pan wouldn’t last this long at this point or gotten this hot. So for me, it’s just kind of going in there and doing my thing and keep doing me as vague as that might sound. That’s the biggest truth I can give you.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)