LA Knight Addresses His WWE Push, Perfecting His Persona Over The Years, MITB, & More

LA Knight is ready to resume his WWE main roster push, which he believes has been long overdue. Prior to Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank event in London, Knight spoke with Metro UK‘s Alistair McGeorge.

“I’m ready to go. This is something, for me, that I feel’s been long overdue. It’s been something that I’ve had to break my ass for,” Knight said. “It’s something I’ve had to be broke for, sleep in cars and drive all across the United States and fly around the world to make this happen – finally, here we are.”

Knight stated that he has spent the majority of the last decade perfecting the persona that WWE fans see today. He stated that when he returned to the company, he made certain that he was who he wanted to be.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve pretty much just been grinding away as some amalgamation of this personality, this wrestler, superstar, whatever you wanna call it – megastar, yeah,” Knight said, yelling the last word in his signature tone. “To me, it was like, no matter where I was, I’m always working like I’m here like I’m in WWE. And if I’m not, it’s at least like somebody might be watching, even though chances are nobody was! But on that off-chance, it was like, I’m gonna make sure that I’m the guy that I wanna be the day that I roll in there.”

Knight discussed how he first became interested in pro wrestling and some of the WWE Hall of Famers who drew him in. Knight stated that his previous appearances in other wrestling promotions prepared him for his big WWE run.

“My first exposure to wrestling was Hulk Hogan, watching him fight off The Heenan Family, Andre The Giant, Piper and all that stuff. For me, this was the place to be from day one,” Knight said, adding that other career stops have been preparing him for this. “Everywhere else to be was nice, but it was a job if I’m honest. but it was also a way for me to do what I love doing and make a living, but at the same time, it wasn’t the stage that I knew I wanted to be on, and that I knew I should be on.”

Regarding Saturday’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match, Knight pointed to his last Ladder Match, which saw him capture the Million Dollar Title by defeating Cameron Grimes at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, 2021.

“You remember what happened last time I was in a Ladder Match,” Knight said, smirking. “So, to have that ability within my grasp to grab that contract, it’s pretty wild. It’s basically just confirmation that all these years were worth it.”