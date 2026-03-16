LA Knight Says Maxxine Dupri Was “Thrown To The Wolves” In WWE

LA Knight recently spoke about the development of fellow WWE star Maxxine Dupri, acknowledging the significant progress she has made since first appearing on the main roster.

During an interview with Esteban Ramirez, Knight noted that Dupri was initially placed in a difficult position early in her WWE run but has steadily improved and gained fan support.

“She’s come a long way because, in all honesty — and this is no fault of her own — when she was first brought up, if we’re just being 100%, she was not ready,” Knight said. “I think she would admit that 100%. Again, that’s not her fault.”

Knight explained that Dupri was effectively thrown into the spotlight before she was fully prepared but managed to adapt and grow in the role. “She kind of just got thrown to the wolves, and she’s done well. Of course, it hasn’t been perfect, but it never is. Nobody can be perfect. I’m not perfect. Everybody has their mess-ups.”

He went on to highlight how impressive her rise has been considering those circumstances. “But when you’re talking about somebody coming in completely unprepared and, in this amount of time, being able to get the fan support — and then beyond that, what now? She’s already been an Intercontinental Champion at this point.”

Knight concluded by praising Dupri’s success and the progress she has made. “I’d say that’s a pretty major come-up. So good for her.”