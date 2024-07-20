LA Knight Shares His Thoughts On The Bloodline’s Recent Changes

Top WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of The Battleground podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including changes in The Bloodline.

Knight said, “You better ask them.” “I don’t know. As far as I can tell, it’s a completely different crew. The O.G. crew is out the door, all broken up. Haven’t seen Jimmy in forever, haven’t seen Roman since WrestleMania, Jey’s doing his own thing. The only kind of O.G. member is Solo, and even he was kind of new school in the grand scheme of things. So you’re looking at a completely different crew, less from the Samoan side, more from the Tongan side.”

“Man, I don’t know, but now you have the introduction of Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, there’s a whole different look and feel to The Bloodline. Now you’re talking about big old Paul Heyman getting thrown through a table. Nobody saw that coming. You knew the top was gonna blow off in some regard. Now it’s just a matter of where it’s gonna go. Nobody knows.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)