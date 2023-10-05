LA Knight Talks About Becoming Popular In WWE, How He Plans To Deal With It

LA Knight recently appeared as a guest on the Getting Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Mega Star” spoke about what he’d ask John Cena or The Rock about being super popular in WWE, as well as things he’s learning and has left to learn while climbing to the top.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he had the chance he’d like to ask Cena or The Rock about how they hide themselves in public since now he’s super popular: “Now, I mean, there’s certain little things that I want to ask about. How I can just hide myself in different ways. How do you how do you deal with that? I haven’t really had that particular conversation. I mean, I always kind of try to grab Hunter whenever I can, and just kind of get a litmus test to where things are going, because I always need to know the direction. That’s going to dictate what I’m doing, how I’m doing. Maybe it’s a conversation I should have, now that you bring it up,” he said. “I am the type that I just am not going to want to bother people with that. Again, that protection element comes in when I’m just like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna not sweat this’, or at least appear that I’m not sweating it, and that’ll be good enough.”

On how he’s had to figure out a lot of things in this business on his own and that he’ll continue to do that as he rises to the top of the WWE card: “I mean, I’ve had to figure this whole damn thing out on my own anyway for 20 years. I didn’t have a dad in the business. I didn’t have any friends in the business. I didn’t have any of that stuff. So it was basically, you know, I’m gonna figure it out as I go. That’s what I did. Maybe I was a late bloomer because of it, and who knows, maybe it’ll be to my detriment.”

