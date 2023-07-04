LA Knight Thinks Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match Helped “Put Him On The Map”



Who would have thought the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match would lead to the surge of popularity that LA Knight is currently enjoying?

LA Knight did.

YEAH!

The WWE Superstar reflected on the unique gimmick match with Bray Wyatt from WWE Royal Rumble 2023 during an interview with Inside The Ropes while WWE was in England for WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

“Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map for a little bit because here I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting a chance to make the most of the minutes as they say because whether you’re going to give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it and I’m gonna make you remember it and that’s exactly what I did,” Knight said. “So, no matter how the Mountain Dew match went, at the end of the day, I knew I was gonna come out of that pretty damn peachy and so from then on.”

Knight continued, “It’s just kind of been this ground swell and it’s been picking up from there because I’ve been able to come out, just do my thing, be me, do me the way I know how to do and I’m getting everybody as far away from zero as possible. I’m gonna make you say something. Whether it’s good, bad, boo, cheer, do what you want.”

