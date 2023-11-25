LA Knight Tries Not To Focus On Things Too Far In The Future

LA Knight tries to remain focused on what is ahead of him, as opposed to looking too far in the future.

“The Mega Star” spoke about this during a recent “20 Questions with WWE Superstar LA Knight” feature for TNT Sports to promote the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event on Saturday night.

“I don’t think I’m there yet,” Knight said. “I like to look back and I like to have little moments every now and then where it’s just like, ‘Oh, hey, man, that was cool,’ but I can’t help myself.”

Knight continued, “I’m very much focused on what’s coming and what’s in front of me to where it’s tough for me to really pinpoint down anything like that.”

