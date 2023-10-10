Late-Breaking Updates For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

The TNT Championship Eliminator will kick things off inside the ring for AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

It was announced by Renee Paquette and RJ City during The Buy-In for AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday that Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland in a TNT Title Eliminator will be the first match of the evening.

Additionally, Tony Khan announced during the pre-show that Jon Moxley has not been cleared for tonight, and because of this, Orange Cassidy will challenge Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship.

