Latest Ticket Sales Update For AEW Redemption 2026

AEW is set to hold its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by F4WOnline.com), a total of 4,782 tickets have been sold for the event so far. Tickets initially went on sale on June 1 and have increased by 223 since the latest update on June 9.

AEW previously held an episode of Dynamite at the same venue on December 6, 2023, which sold 4,994 tickets. The Bell Centre has a current seating capacity of 19,527.

With about six weeks remaining until the event, no matches have been announced yet for Redemption, as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 is scheduled to take place beforehand.