AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/13/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 364,000 viewers and earned a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a decrease of 26.61% from the previous week’s viewership of 496,000 and a 50% drop from the previous week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. The 18-49 rating for this episode is the lowest since the January 24th episode, which had a 0.02 rating. However, the total audience was slightly up from the 360,000 viewers recorded two weeks ago.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.064 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 411,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.110 and 397,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by The Death Riders, which included AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, “The Bastard” PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and “The Problem” Marina Shafir. They faced off against Shane Taylor Promotions, consisting of Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty, “Tattoos & Bad News” Carlie Bravo, “The Captain” Shawn Dean, and Trish Adora, in a Cincinnati Street Fight.