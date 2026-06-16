Will Ospreay Calls Out IWGP Champion Yota Tsuji In Heated Response

preay publicly responding to comments made by newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Tsuji suggested that he has little interest in defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door and questioned how the title has been presented at previous crossover events.

“I think we must firmly protect what New Japan Pro Wrestling must not lose. Look back at the past. There were 4-way matches, open challenges, and retired wrestlers challenging… Do you think I would participate in an IWGP match when it’s being treated like this in FD? As the man who revived the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, I have to protect its value.”

Tsuji’s comments quickly caught the attention of Ospreay, who spent years as one of NJPW’s top stars before signing with AEW. Ospreay strongly disagreed with the champion’s stance and argued that representing New Japan on a global stage should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a burden. “Or maybe have some pride in representing your company as the top lad. When I held any IWGP championship I wanted to travel the world calling out the best to show them all New Japan is the better.”

Ospreay continued by praising Tsuji’s work as champion while questioning the mindset behind his comments. “Obviously his home market is Japan & he has done great job in the top spot. To me this screams ‘insecure.’”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion then suggested that the current New Japan roster lacks some of the competitive drive he experienced during his own tenure with the company. “The roster clearly isn’t as driven as the guys I was once surrounded by. Just big belly boys wanting to keep playing ‘Free Play.’”

Ospreay concluded with a direct challenge to Tsuji and a call for him to prove himself against the world’s best competition. “Grow a sack, fill it with some nuts, call out the BITW & show the world how good New Japan is… Just my thoughts.”

The exchange has added another layer of intrigue heading into Forbidden Door, which has traditionally featured marquee matches between AEW and NJPW talent. While the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been defended at previous Forbidden Door events, Tsuji’s comments have raised questions about whether the title will be featured in the same capacity this year.

Tsuji recently captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and has positioned himself as a defender of the title’s prestige. Ospreay, meanwhile, has long embraced the idea of taking New Japan’s top prizes around the world and showcasing them against elite competition.

Whether the two stars ultimately settle their differences inside the ring remains to be seen, but Ospreay has made it clear that he believes the IWGP Champion should be eager to represent New Japan on one of wrestling’s biggest international stages.