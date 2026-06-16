Tetsuya Naito Match Interrupted By Earthquake During NOAH Tokyo Show

A Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo was briefly interrupted on Tuesday when a significant earthquake struck during a match at Korakuen Hall.

The earthquake occurred during an eight-man tag team match featuring Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, Kaito Kiyamiya, and KENTA against Masa Kitamiya, Takashi Sugiura, Tetsuya Endo, and HAYATA. The bout was paused momentarily as the building shook and fans received earthquake alerts on their phones.

“We’re experiencing an earthquake here in Tokyo, and it’s a fairly sizable one,” English commentary said as it was going down live. “Yeah, we are shaking on the fifth floor here. Notifications on everyone’s phone. We’re just going to pause for a moment.”

After the brief stoppage, the match resumed and Naito, BUSHI, Kiyamiya, and KENTA picked up the victory.

NOAH continued with the remainder of the card.

The earthquake was centered in Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of Tokyo and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5. No tsunami warning was issued, and no serious injuries or major damage have been reported.

Authorities did temporarily suspend some bullet train services for safety inspections following the quake.