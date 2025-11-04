Layla Reacts To Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Former WWE star Layla discussed various topics with Wombreezy, including Michelle McCool’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Layla said, “It was it was very beautiful. You know, I hadn’t been back from WWE since I retired, but I wasn’t going to miss that night. That was going to be — I wanted to see my friend, I wanted to see her be inducted. I wanted her to be celebrated for her career and everything that she had put into. She put her heart into that business. Like, people don’t really realize how how like hard Michelle worked. Michelle wrote storylines for LayCool. Like, she would write story lines every week. She was the one, she’d always been very giving. That’s why everyone that worked with Michelle will say, she’s very giving. Her storylines were amazing and she’s an amazing wrestler. And she deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.”

On believing McCool should have gone in sooner:

“It just brought back so many memories. And I just felt like — because I felt like she should have gone in a long time ago. Because she retired what, in 2010? So it was a long time, and I just knew that she was so happy. And it was like, having seen her being celebrated and just — it was a beautiful night. And I was emotional. I still get emotional because you know, that’s my friend. That’s like my best friend. So it was very, very special. Very special moment.”

On a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction for herself either as a solo or part of LayCool with McCool:

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be — Well, I don’t think I will ever [as a solo induction]. But if I ever do, it’ll be with Michelle. [It would] be amazing, I would love to. If it doesn’t happen, I’ve already like accepted it. But not everybody gets to be in the Hall of Fame. And my recognition was that I was there for what, nine years? I had a great career.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

