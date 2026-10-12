Leon Slater Makes History With TNA Title Victory At Bound For Glory 2026

Leon Slater has made TNA Wrestling history after defeating Nic Nemeth to capture the TNA World Championship in the main event of Bound For Glory 2026.

The championship showdown took place on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, where the 22-year-old Slater overcame the veteran champion to become the youngest TNA World Champion in company history.

Slater entered the contest looking to avenge a previous defeat to Nemeth in March 2025, with the stakes considerably higher this time around.

The match featured several dramatic near-falls as both competitors came close to securing the victory.

Nemeth relied on his experience throughout the encounter, connecting with multiple Fameassers before delivering his Danger Zone finisher. However, Slater managed to kick out and keep his championship aspirations alive.

Slater responded with his signature Swanton 450, but Nemeth survived the maneuver to extend the contest.

As the match reached its closing stages, Nemeth attempted another Danger Zone, only for Slater to counter the move into a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Slater then followed the defending champion to ringside, where he connected with Big Play Slater to gain a decisive advantage.

After returning Nemeth to the ring, Slater climbed into position and delivered a second Swanton 450, this time securing the three-count to become the new TNA World Champion.

The victory ended Nemeth’s championship reign and marked a historic achievement for Slater, who captured the title at just 22 years old.

In doing so, Slater surpassed the previous record held by Tessa Blanchard, who became TNA World Champion at the age of 24 in January 2020.

Slater’s championship victory represents another major milestone in his rapidly developing career, establishing him as the youngest wrestler ever to hold TNA’s top championship.

With the historic win at Bound For Glory, Slater now begins his first reign as TNA World Champion and enters a new chapter as one of the promotion’s leading stars.