Lex Luger Names Cody Rhodes Among Wrestling’s Best, Highlights Women’s Division

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger spoke with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture about various topics, including who he considers to be the greatest wrestlers in the business today.

Luger said, “Man, there’s so many good ones, obviously. Cody (Rhodes). I love him. My association with his father, And that’s the first thing that pops into my mind. There’s so many great talents.v

He continued, What blows my mind now are the women. I mean, what they do in the ring now, a lot of times their matches are way better than the guys.”

Luger added, “I don’t know if it’s their gymnastics background or their cheerleading, but man, they do unbelievable stuff. I love watching a lot of their matches now.”

