Lex Luger On If He Will Be At Sting’s Final Match At AEW Revolution, Talks WWE Hall Of Fame

Lex Luger recently spoke on his podcast, “Lex Expressed” on AdFreeShows.com, about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he will be at Sting’s last match. He did not say that he would be there in Greensboro, NC but also did not say that he would not be.

Luger said, “You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. Friendship sometimes transcends the kayfabe or workup the other and there may be ramifications or there may not. Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won’t confirm anything, but I’m just saying. I’ll leave it in that context. How’s that?”

Lex Luger also talked about possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has an ambassador deal with the company. The rumors intensified after the company produced a documentary about him and his appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“I get a little buzz every year lately as time has passed,” Luger said. “It would be such an honor. There’s definitely more buzz around it this year. I don’t know if they included more on The Bump, some of the stuff, the last couple years. I’m not sure if there is a direct correlation there or not or if they even give it that much thought before this prior to a selection. Obviously I’m flattered and honored that so many people have brought it up.”

