Lex Luger Says Cody Rhodes Deserves To Be In The WrestleMania 40 Main Event Against Roman Reigns

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes deserves to be in the main event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns and how he thinks Rhodes will be a great babyface champion.

Luger said, “Cody, I think he’s so deserving of getting that shot again. Maybe I am biased. I love Cody. I really love his work. I love everything about him. I think he’d be a great babyface Champion that could carry them for many years. Then again, with TKO now involved in the decision-making process, can you turn down The Rock?”

How he thinks Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be a great match, but if The Rock says he wants to face Reigns on The Biggest Stage Of Them All, then they will not say no to The People’s Champion:

Luger said, “I think Cody should be the guy. Me personally, my personal preference, I think [Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40] would be an amazing matchup, rematch. If The Rock says he wants to come to WrestleMania and wrestle Roman, almost as a company — he’s a global superstar, not just in wrestling, but a global pop culture movie star. So, I can’t imagine the people in charge now saying, ‘Well, thanks but no thanks, Rock.’ So I think that it’s really going to be in The Rock’s hands almost when you think about it.”

He believes this could be The Rock’s final match inside a wrestling ring:

Luger said, “Depending on what he wants to do, if he wants to do one and get back in the ring because he’s not a spring chicken anymore. he’s past 50 now, right? He doesn’t have to wrestle anymore if he doesn’t want to. So, to get in shape, risk an injury, and do a bell-to-bell match when he hasn’t done that in such a long time. it’s a big deal for a guy like that. I know he likes everything to be tip-top. He’ll want to be in tip-top shape. So, if he wants to do it, I can’t see them saying no. It’s in his hands.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)