Lil Yachty Expected To Appear On WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Trick Williams extended an invitation to rapper Lil Yachty to make an appearance in WWE. It seems that Yachty’s participation in the company’s programming is becoming a reality.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it is expected that Yachty will accept Williams’ invitation and appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The report also noted that Yachty has been in negotiations with WWE for some time, and his appearance on SmackDown could lead to a WrestleMania 42 appearance. There is even the possibility of an extended partnership between the two parties.

Currently, Williams is set to challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 42, a match that was officially announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on last week’s show. Yachty is a huge WWE fan and has been seen attending WWE Premium Live Events, including last year’s Survivor Series.

Tonight’s SmackDown will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will air live on the USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.