Linda Hogan Thinks She Knows Why The Emmy’s Snubbed Hulk Hogan

Linda Hogan has spoken out about the Television Academy’s decision to leave Hulk Hogan out of the “In Memoriam” presentation at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. In comments made to Entertainment Weekly, she suggested the move may have been politically motivated.

“I can’t prove that,” Linda admitted. “It’s just a guess, but they should have named him!!”

Although Hogan and other names were left out of the televised segment, the omissions were noted on the official Emmys website.

Reflecting on Hulk’s impact, Linda pointed out his mainstream reach during the height of his wrestling career. “WWF at the top of the hour when he came on to wrestle…[Hulk] had the highest ratings on NBC, beating all other competition for that time slot for years!” she said. “I really can’t tell you why they left him out…just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in LA.”