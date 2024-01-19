Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

It was announced that Jacy Jayne will face Karlee Bright in a singles match, Brooks Jensen will battle SCRYPTS in a one-on-one match and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will take on two members of No Quarter Catch Crew in the main event.

You can check out the full press release below:

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Hank Walker and Tank Ledger joining forces against two members of No Quarter Catch Crew, Brooks Jensen slugging it out with SCRYPTS, and Jacy Jayne taking on Carlee Bright.

Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne – recently dubbed No Quarter Catch Crew – will send half of the quartet into battle for a highly anticipated matchup against the hard-hitting duo of Hank and Tank.

On NXT, No Quarter Catch Crew unveiled their “Catch Clause,” meaning their fellow Superstars will never know which competitor(s) will oppose them. Which two of the quartet will step up on NXT Level Up?

Having set out on his own, Jensen is looking to keep rolling in the singles ranks during his clash against SCRYPTS.

Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino in his last appearance on NXT Level Up, but will he be wishing he had backup when he takes on SCRYPTS, who seems certain to have OTM in his corner?

Plus, Jayne, the newest student at Chase University who has won three straight matches on NXT Level Up, is set for a collision with the debuting Bright. A cheerleading standout at the University of Minnesota, Bright is seeking a statement win against the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!