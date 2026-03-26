Lio Rush Files New Trademark For “Blackheart Lio Rush” Character

AEW star Lio Rush filed a new trademark for his revamped character, “Blackheart Lio Rush,” on Tuesday, March 24, according to a report from Fightful.com.

The trademark was filed for merchandising and entertainment services, specifically for wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Recently, Lio Rush competed on AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday, where he was defeated by Tommaso Ciampa.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”