Lio Rush Set To Be A Regular With AEW Once Again

Pro wrestling veteran Lio Rush returned to AEW in May and was invited back the next night to take on Roderick Strong in a singles match. Fightful Select reports that Rush will be a regular on AEW programming going forward, but it is not known if he has signed a new contract with the promotion as Rush has been busy with independent bookings.

The report also noted that there are creative plans in place for Rush in the company and he was even added to the latest intro video on Collision. Sources have told the publication that he made a positive impression towards his return and even spoke with Tony Khan interpersonally. Since his AEW appearance, Rush has worked with TNA, MLW, and NJPW.