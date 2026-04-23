List Of Producers For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

On Monday, WWE RAW took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was headlined by a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

The event included a singles match between Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day. Additionally, there was a segment involving “The Vision” — WWE Hall of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman, WWE World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and “The Maverick” Logan Paul, along with “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker. This segment also featured “The Visionary” Seth Rollins and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

In a non-title match, Liv Morgan, the Women’s World Champion from The Judgment Day, faced Sol Ruca. Meanwhile, “All Ego” Ethan Page competed against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in singles action. RHIYO, comprising WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, battled The Kabuki Warriors, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane, in a tag team match. The show also featured a segment between “The Best In The World” CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, among other highlights.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was provided. The report noted that Oba Femi’s promo was initially planned to be longer in the rundowns and had neither a designated producer nor a writer. It also mentioned that neither Cody Rhodes nor Jacob Fatu was included in the internal rundowns, and the show was internally titled ‘Acknowledged.’

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. Kabuki Warriors match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page match.

– Shawn Daivari produced the segment between Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca.

– Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams produced the Sol Ruca vs. Liv Morgan match.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the segment between The Vision, Seth Rollins and The Street Profits.

– Shane Helms produced the Finn Bálor vs. JD McDonagh match.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the segment between Roman Reigns, The Usos and Jacob Fatu.