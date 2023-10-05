List Of Released WWE Stars Likely To Join AEW, Impact Wrestling

Following the recent mass WWE releases, fans have speculated on who will be the next to join AEW. Here is a list of names and where they will end up once their non-compete agreement expires at the end of the year.

Mercedes Mone is the most obvious name. She appeared on Kevin Undergaro’s AfterBuzz TV on Wednesday and stated that if invited, she would attend AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles. She didn’t say whether she’d be wrestling or signing with the company, but Tony Khan and Mone have spoken before, and he was the one who invited her to All In: London as a fan. Saraya has also stated her desire to work with Mone in AEW.

Dolph Ziggler appears to be another obvious choice to sign because he can still go, is well respected (see The Rock and others’ social media comments about him), and can help out the younger talent. It also helps that he has many friends in AEW and that his brother Nick Nemeth works there.

Mustafa Ali is another name that appears to be a good fit for AEW. If not right away, he is expected to appear in Impact Wrestling and/or New Japan Pro Wrestling. According to Fightful, he was supposed to win the NXT North American Championship, and his release was a last-minute decision. Ali is another person in WWE who felt he had a lot more to offer than what creative gave him.

Shelton Benjamin appears to be another possible signing for AEW. According to Fightful, Benjamin is someone who many people in AEW want to see there. Another respected wrestler who can still go behind the scenes and assist the younger talent.

Matt Riddle appears to be out of the running right now due to the recent incident at New York’s JFK Airport, and he’s previously been accused of sexual assault, so Tony Khan may avoid him.

Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Dabba-Kato, Top Dolla, Elias, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, and Elias have been speculated to head to Impact Wrestling. Moss and Emma are the two most likely to join Impact. Elias has a supporter in Jeff Jarrett, so it wouldn’t surprise many if he got a look from AEW, if not Impact.

As AEW contracts become available, WWE are expected to make offers to some of their wrestlers when their contracts expire.