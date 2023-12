NJPW revealed the current list of talents confirmed to be a part of their 2024 Battle in the Valley event on Saturday, January 13th from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.

Below is the list of confirmed talents:

— Kazuchika Okada

— Will Ospreay

— Eddie Kingston

— Giulia

— Shota Umino

— El Phantasmo

— Hikuleo

— Rocky Romero

— TJP

— Zack Sabre Jr.

— Bad Dude Tito

— David Finlay

— Gabe Kidd

— Alex Coughlin

— Fred Rosser

— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

— Jorel Nelson

— Royce Isaacs