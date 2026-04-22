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Lizzy Rain Set To Make Her WWE NXT TV Debut

By
James Hetfield
-
Lizzy Rain
Lizzy Rain | WWE

During last night’s WWE NXT Revenge Week Two special, a vignette was shown to tease the arrival of Lizzy Rain, formerly known as Rayne Leverkusen, on next week’s show.

Although Rain technically appeared during the NXT Underground match at NXT Vengeance Day, which featured WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vica and Kelani Jordan, she was not referred to by name at that time. She confirmed her new ring name just last week.

Rain participated in the WWE Tryouts held during SummerSlam weekend this past August. She was regarded as the MVP of the tryouts and is believed to have signed a contract with the promotion in February after attending two tryouts last year.

With four years of professional wrestling experience, Rain has worked for various promotions, including PROGRESS, Hustle, Pro Wrestling EVE, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Sendai Girls, among others. She is a former PROGRESS Women’s Champion, a former EVE Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Hustle Champion.

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