Lloyd Anoa’i Talks The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Wrestling’s Most Powerful Dynasty

Few dynasties in professional wrestling command the same respect and influence as the Anoa’i family. From the legendary Wild Samoans to The Usos, Rikishi, and Roman Reigns, their legacy stretches across generations and promotions worldwide.

Among them stands Lloyd Anoa’i, whose journey has taken him from the independent circuit to WWF (now WWE), Puerto Rico, ECW, and, in 2023, to behind-the-scenes creative work with WWE.

Now nearly four decades into the business, Lloyd reflects on a career shaped by family, culture, and a front-row seat to wrestling history.

PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier sat down with Lloyd to talk about his career, his experiences in ECW, his family’s legendary training school, and his pride in seeing the Bloodline storyline unfold on the biggest stage.

Watch the interview in full below.

You’ve been in the business for nearly four decades. How did it all begin?

I started young—just 15 years old. My dad trained all of us, along with my uncle, so wrestling was always around. My early career was mostly independent shows, but by 18 I was doing TV tapings and hitting the road with WWF (now WWE). I also spent a lot of time in Puerto Rico with Carlos Colón’s Capital Sports, which was a huge part of my journey. That territory gave me great opportunities and matches, and I’ll always cherish my time there.

Fans remember you from ECW in the late 90s. How was that experience?

We started in ECW around 1997. I was there with my cousin Matt (rest his soul) and my brother Samu. Together we were The Samoan Gangstas. We had some wild matches against The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustafa), The Dudley Boyz, and others. ECW was a different breed—it was raw, intense, and the fans were unlike anything else.

Backstage was fun, too. The locker room was full of talent—Tommy Dreamer, Taz, The Dudleys. Paul Heyman ran a tight ship, but he’s a mastermind. He was hands-on with everything. He’d lay out what we were doing, and his creativity made our jobs easier.

You mentioned New Jack. What was it like working with him?

At first it was rough—New Jack was tough and stood his ground. But once we gave it back to him, he respected us. After that, we had great matches. His partner Mustafa was more easygoing, but New Jack was always the aggressive one. Still, once he respected you, things clicked.

Looking back, what period of your career stands out the most?

Definitely Puerto Rico. I had some of my best times there, winning their Tag Team Championships 14 times. Of course, being young in WWF (now WWE) was special too—doing house shows and TV at 17, 18 years old, that was a dream. But Puerto Rico was where I really found my stride.

You and your family also trained future stars. Who came through your school?

Back when my dad had the Wild Samoan Training Center in Pennsylvania, a lot of talent came through—Gene Snitsky, Billy Kidman, Batista. My dad even helped guys like Hulk Hogan and Junkyard Dog back in the day. Personally, I worked a lot with Batista early on. Seeing how many stars came from our gym makes me proud.

In 2023 you helped produce WWE’s SummerSlam video package about the Tribal Combat storyline. How did that come about?

Paul Heyman called me and said Vince wanted me involved. So I went with the crew to Pensacola to shoot with my uncle, and then back to Orlando to film my dad. It was powerful, because the ulafala necklace Roman Reigns wears is real—it’s a symbol of our culture, passed down by our chiefs. Hearing my dad and uncle explain its importance, in Samoan and English, was straight from the heart.

Speaking of Roman Reigns—when did you realize he had fully embraced the family legacy?

Roman—Joe—is a natural. At first, he was focused on football, but once he entered wrestling, Vince knew right away he’d be a star. From FCW to The Shield, they built him up, and when he grew into the Tribal Chief character, he became unstoppable. I’m so proud of him, the twins (The Usos), Jacob Fatu—our whole family. They’re doing incredible things.

If you could help create one big match or feud today, what would it be?

Of course, anything with my family is a natural storyline. But outside that, I’d love to work with Drew McIntyre. I’ve known him since Europe when he was young. Drew deserves more, and if built properly, he could draw huge money—especially in a program with Roman.

Fans wanted Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Do you think it will ever happen?

I’d love to see it. That match would be a record-breaker. WWE teased it before and pivoted, which I thought was smart, but I don’t think it’s off the table. Even if The Rock isn’t wrestling full-time, he’ll be back in some capacity. The storylines in WWE always leave room for surprises.

Finally, what’s your proudest memory of your family’s legacy in wrestling?

Watching my dad and uncle, The Wild Samoans, put Samoa on the map. They led the way for all of us. From Uncle Peter Maivia to Rikishi, The Usos, Roman—it’s a lineage I’m proud to be part of. Seeing our culture and family represented on the biggest stage, it touches my heart every time.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this interview, please credit PWMania.com with an h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.