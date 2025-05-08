Logan Paul Apologizes To Steve Austin After Revealing Rejected $1 Million WrestleMania Proposal

Logan Paul has issued a public apology to WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after revealing details about a rejected WrestleMania 41 sponsorship pitch, which included an offer of $1 million for Austin to wear a Prime Hydration bottle costume.

The proposal—which Austin confirmed and turned down during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show—sparked buzz across wrestling and social media. Austin explained that while the offer was real, he declined due to concerns about brand alignment and preserving his iconic image.

In a new YouTube vlog, Paul took responsibility for disclosing the private business conversation on his Impaulsive podcast and offered a sincere apology.

“Mr. Cold, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize,” Paul began. “I didn’t mean to expose any private business conversations… Sometimes I say too much… I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of shit and I said a bunch of shit. Sorry about that, Steve.”

Paul admitted that he wasn’t in the clearest state of mind when the comments were made.

“I was hungover from a crazy night in Vegas, and I think I just kind of let it rip,” he explained.

Despite the gaffe, Paul showed full understanding of Austin’s reasons for turning the offer down.

“I completely understand why you wouldn’t accept the million dollars… It’s not your thing. We know it was a reach. You’re a legend. And you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Steve. So, we tried. It didn’t work out this time.”

He concluded with a respectful hope for the future:

“I hope I didn’t ruin our relationship. I hope we can work together in the future. And I hope you’re not mad at me.”

Logan Paul, the current WWE United States Champion and co-founder of Prime Hydration, has continued to be a crossover force in both the ring and business. Austin, however, has been selective about his post-retirement appearances, preserving the legacy of his “Stone Cold” character.

While the high-priced Prime pitch didn’t pan out, Paul’s public apology could go a long way in keeping the door open for a future collaboration between two of WWE’s most talked-about names from different eras.

Stay with PWMania.com for all the latest WWE news, WrestleMania fallout, and crossover headlines.