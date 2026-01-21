Logan Paul Believes Vince McMahon Will Return To WWE

Logan Paul believes that Vince McMahon is not done with WWE.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast during a conversation with rapper Lil Yachty, Paul shared his belief that McMahon will eventually return to the WWE spotlight in some capacity.

When asked whether he thought McMahon would one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Paul answered confidently. “Yeah, he’ll definitely get inducted,” Paul said.

He then went a step further, suggesting that McMahon could even appear on WWE television again in the future. “I also have a weird feeling he’ll come back,” Paul added. “I think he’d get an insane pop.”

During the discussion, Yachty said he had hoped McMahon might appear during John Cena’s retirement moment, imagining a scenario where McMahon emerged to embrace Cena in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment. Paul agreed that such an appearance would have been impactful.

Paul also addressed the state of WWE following Cena’s retirement, framing it as an opportunity for the next generation to step forward. “Now, with a guy like John gone, I feel like this company can actually reach its full potential — guys like me and The Vision, and Paul Heyman leading the way creatively,” Paul said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paul clarified a frequently discussed visual from WWE broadcasts: the oversized Prime bottles seen at ringside. He explained that they are solid props rather than filled with liquid. “No, it doesn’t [have juice]. It’s not juice. It’s hard,” Paul said. “People use it as a prop, but it’s hard. You could f*ck someone up with that prop, which is why I don’t think you see it being used as much as I’d like.”

McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, in January 2024 following allegations of sexual misconduct, including sex trafficking, abuse, and coercion, outlined in a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. McMahon has denied the allegations.

At this time, there is no indication that WWE has plans for McMahon to return in any official or on-screen capacity. However, Paul’s comments reflect an ongoing belief among some within the entertainment space that McMahon’s story with WWE may not be fully closed.