Logan Paul Calls Raja Jackson’s Wrestling Incident “Criminal Behavior”

An incident at a recent Knokx Pro Wrestling event has drawn major attention after Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, entered the ring and attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu during a live match. The attack followed a reported confrontation between the two earlier in the night.

WWE star Logan Paul addressed the situation on his podcast, strongly condemning Raja’s actions:

“I 1000% believe he [Raja] belongs in jail. Assault is an understatement. He tried to kill a man. He tried to kill a man, and it was a live stream on his kick channel. Because you are an angry young man who has a lot of pent-up aggression and you think people are playing with you or whatever your interpretation of life is that’s happening or however you were treated in your life, doesn’t mean you get to get in a ring and beat up a performer.”

Logan, who has transitioned into wrestling himself, emphasized the trust performers place in each other to protect one another in the ring:

“It’s a situation where, okay, I’m a professional wrestler. I saw this. I know what it’s supposed to look like, dude. You’re in there trusting each other to put on a performance and make something look good and entertaining. To completely go off script and try to f*cking kill someone is insane. It’s criminal. It’s criminal behavior. I couldn’t believe what I was watching when I saw the video. 21, 22 punches.”

The situation has sparked outrage within the wrestling community, with many calling for legal action following the shocking assault.