Logan Paul Gets Engaged

Logan Paul has proposed to his girlfriend.

Paul got engaged just days after wrestling in this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match alongside Damian Priest, Butch, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura, which Priest won.

The Daily Mail reported today that Paul and model Nina Agdal got engaged in Italy on Sunday, which TMZ confirmed.

According to the article, Paul proposed on Sunday night in Lake Como, Italy, while the couple was staying at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua. Paul had purchased the incorrect ring size, it was added. Despite the fact that it didn’t fit Agdal, the two were pleased.

Paul and Agdal celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May. Congratulations to the couple.

Paul signed a new contract with WWE this April after losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He first signed with WWE last year and worked five matches.