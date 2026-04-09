Logan Paul Opens Up On Vince McMahon’s Impact

WWE star Logan Paul recently spoke about Vince McMahon and the impact the former WWE Chairman had on his understanding of the wrestling business during an appearance on What’s Your Story?, hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

The episode, released on Thursday, featured Paul discussing his transition from social media personality to full-time WWE performer, while also highlighting lessons he took from McMahon about the importance of presentation and audience engagement.

“You know what I learned from that, and your dad just in general — it’s all about the show. It’s all about the product. He built something that he would have died for. It was all about entertaining people. I have so much just respect for that,” Paul said.

Paul also looked back on his first encounter with McMahon, recalling how he spent around 15 minutes pitching various viral content ideas, leaving the meeting unsure if any of it had landed. Stephanie McMahon noted that her father had a similar approach when WWE began embracing social media — understanding its value even if he didn’t fully grasp the technical side.

According to Paul, that ability to trust the right people and adapt was a key part of McMahon’s long-standing success.

“That’s the brilliance of Vince McMahon. We’ve seen that over the years. It’s like, you have this ability to adapt, even if you aren’t entirely sure what’s going on. You rely on people who are experts in a craft. And the WWE and Vince trusted me. I was the last person Vince ever signed, which I thought was really cool,” Paul said.

McMahon stepped down from WWE in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. The ongoing case includes allegations of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking involving McMahon and the company.

McMahon was also indirectly referenced on this week’s WWE Raw, when CM Punk appeared to allude to him without mentioning him by name, describing him as a “weird old man” while referencing a controversial 2019 SmackDown segment involving Roman Reigns.

Looking ahead, Logan Paul is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18. He will team with Austin Theory and IShowSpeed to face The Usos and LA Knight in what is expected to be a high-profile matchup.