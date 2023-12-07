Logan Paul & Randy Orton Poke Fun At Judgment Day Member For Having A Giant Head

Randy Orton and Logan Paul aren’t shy in speaking their minds.

“The Apex Predator” joined the WWE United States Champion as his guest on the latest episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, which dropped this week, and the two put that personality trait on display.

While talking about Orton’s return to the squared circle in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 last month, where he hit his first RKO in over a year on a WWE show, “The Viper” and the social media influencer had some fun joking about the size of JD McDonagh’s head.

The topic came up when Paul was complimenting Orton on the RKO he hit on The Judgment Day member in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

“Your RKOs [are] incredible,” Paul told Orton. “You did one at WarGames against the Bobblehead guy,” he added, to which Orton immediately knew who he was talking about.

“Oh yeah, JD,” Orton said before Paul continued, “JD, sorry, bro!” Orton responded, “He knows. I just met him Saturday in Chicago (at WWE Survivor Series), and he was very well aware that he has a large head. He knew.”

Logan Paul replied, “Some people are built like that,” to which Orton agreed. “He’s built different,” said the WWE legend.

Check out the complete Randy Orton interview from the latest episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.